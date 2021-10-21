Multan’s ‘richest’ beggar on FBR radar

MULTAN: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served notice to the Multan’s Shaukat ‘Bikhari’ after finding out his assets, ARY News reported.

The country’s supreme tax collection body was shocked after seeing the details of assets owned by the beggar, who is said to be the ‘richest’ beggar of Multan.

The notice was served to Shaukat ‘Bikhari’ as the FBR unearth Rs1.7 million deposit in his bank account, while his children are studying in the city’s expensive school.

The beggar has been also asked to respond to how he managed to buy life insurance of Rs10 million for his children. Shaukat ‘Bikhari’ has been asked to respond about sources of income and why he has failed in submitting tax returns.

It has been learnt that Shaukat was absconding to save himself from paying taxes, while FBR has formed teams to detect his whereabouts.

It must be noted that Shaukat Bikhari had been given statements about his income at the various platforms of social media.

According to the viral videos of Shaukat Bikhari on Facebook, he is a resident of Multan’s Shah Jamal area and had been begging in the area and earning Rs1,000 per day.

