Multi-storey building tilts in Karachi’s Lyari, residents evacuated

KARACHI: A multi-storey residential building located on Yaqoob Shera road in Karachi’s Lyari tilted Friday night, ARY News reported.

On getting information, police reached the area and sealed the streets surrounding the building. After the multistoried structure tilted, the occupants of close-by buildings came out of their homes, panicked.

Also Read: DHA officials seal tilted residential building in Karachi

The district administration said a team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) will decide the fate of the building after its inspection. The residents of at least six houses located in close proximity to the building have been asked to move to safer places.

Earlier in June this year, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials had sealed a five-storey residential structure located in Allah Wala Town area of Karachi’s Korangi after it tilted to one side.

The officials reached the spot and sealed it after a preliminary inspection. The team was of the view that a complete inspection would be carried out after which it would be decided whether the building was fit for living or not.

