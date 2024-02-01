Multiple blasts rock Balochistan ahead of election 2024

QUETTA: At least one killed whereas five others sustained injuries as multiple blasts rocked Balochistan ahead of election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, SSP operations Jawad Tariq said a blast occurred on CPEC road in Quetta that claimed the life of one passerby.

He said that that 8 to 10 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast however further investigation is underway to identify the deceased individual.

The SSP operations said that no election activities were scheduled on the spot of the incident but the security is high alert in the provide ahead of the general election.

The second explosion occurred on Ghulam Nabi chowk Turbat injuring one however no loss of life was reported.

In a separate incident, four people were injured in hand grenade attack near a hotel on national highway Dera Allahyar Jaffarabad.

Following the blasts, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of the incidents and sought immediate report from the chief secretary and IG Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

Separately, scores of armed attacks in Chaman, Quetta and other areas in Balochistan left a political activist dead and four others injured on Wednesday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at the Awami National Party (ANP) office in Chaman leaving a party activist Zahoor Ahmed dead, while another worker was injured.

It is important to note here that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) convened a meeting today (Thursday) to discuss law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.