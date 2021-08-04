Mumbai court rejects Raj Kundra’s bail plea in porn case

Raj Kundra’s bail plea in the ongoing case of producing pornographic content has been rejected by Mumbai courts, reported a local news outlet.

According to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale, “One of the considerations for refusing or granting bail is the nature and gravity of the offence.”

“The alleged offence is detrimental to the health of our society. In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime which has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked,” he added, saying that releasing the accused will “definitely hamper the investigation.”

According to reports, Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was also found to have deleted important evidentiary data by investigating officers, who have so far collected a large amount of data in the case.

“In such circumstances, there is every possibility of tampering with evidence if the accused are released on bail,” said the judge.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and disseminating pornographic films, which he has denied.

Shetty has maintained that her husband Raj Kundra is not involved in producing pornographic content and that he instead produced erotica, highlighting that the two are not the same.

The couple was also fined by the SEBI, who handed a Rs 3 lakh penalty to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their company Viaan Industries Ltd. for the inability for transparent disclosures and violation of insider trading norms reported India Today.