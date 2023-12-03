‘Mummy daddy can’t run ministry’, Hanif Abbasi taunts Bilawal

RAWALPINDI: Lashing out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi said on Sunday that Bilawal Zardari’s performance as foreign minister was not satisfactory during the PDM govt tenure.

In an interview with ARY News, the former SAPM criticized the PPP, saying that he won’t see any alliance with the Bilawal-led PPP after general elections in 2024. “It is far better for PML-N to sit on opposition benches rather than forming a coalition government with the PPP.”

“PML-N did not intervene in PPP’s ministries during the coalition government and the performance of the particular ministries was not satisfactory,” he added.

“Mummy daddy person cannot run foreign ministry,” he said while taunting Bilawal Bhutto.

“Bilawal called Shehbaz Sharif showbaz sharif, I would suggest PPP to show similar showbazi in Sindh and put province on the path of development,” Abbasi said, adding that people in Sindh struggling with basic needs including drinking water, education and medical facilities.

Read More: PML-N not to form coalition govt with PPP, says Hanif Abbasi

His response comes after Bilawal’s launching scathing attacks on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the PPP’s former allies in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government in the Centre.

Speaking on upcoming general elections, Hanif Abbasi said that PML-N will form government in Punjab and Balochistan, adding that his party will form a coalition government with JUI-F in KPK and will give tough time to PPP this time in Sindh.