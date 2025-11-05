Mummy franchise revival: Fraser and Weisz in talks for new sequel

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly preparing scripts to return for a new instalment in The Mummy Franchise.

After years of fans’ demand, Fraser and Weisz starred in the first two films of Universal Pictures’ rooted series, with Fraser portraying the adventurous soldier Rick O’ Connell and Weisz as Evelyn “Evy” Carnahan, an Egyptologist who becomes involved with him after their fateful encounter with the ancient mummy, Imhotep.

According to Deadline, both actors are negotiating with Universal to reprise their roles after a significant hiatus, 24years for Weisz and 17 years for Fraser. The upcoming film is said to be directed by filmmaking duo Radio Silence, known for their work on the Scream series, with the script written by David Coggeshall and produced by franchise veteran Sean Daniel.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit has indicated that this new Mummy film is intended as a sequel rather than a reboot, with plans to potentially retcon the third, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. This instalment notably saw the exit of director Stephen Sommers and the replacement of Weisz by Maria Bello.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have experience with legacy sequels, previously attached to a follow-up to John Carpenter’s Escape from New York before stepping away in May 2024 due to creative differences.

This news comes as a surprise, especially following the announcement in June 2024 that Lee Cronin, known for Evil Dead Rise, was set to write and direct a separate new instalment for Blumhouse, which has already completed filming and is scheduled for release in April 2026. Details about this project remain largely undisclosed, but it has to be confirmed to be distinct from earlier versions.