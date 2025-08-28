Muneeb Butt shares first pictures with his three daughters

A-list actor and a proud girl-dad Muneeb Butt has shared adorable pictures with his and Aiman Khan’s three daughters.

A day after celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcomed a baby girl, Naimal, on Tuesday, August 26, the doting father of three daughters now turned to his Instagram handle last night to share the glimpses with his complete ‘girl gang’.

“Bows, giggles, and a whole lot of pink 💕 Our baby girl has arrived! Naimal Muneeb Butt,” the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ star wrote in the caption of the three-picture carousel post, from what seems like the very first meeting of the elder sisters, Amal and Miral, with their younger sibling. Butt added the hashtags ‘Girl dad’, ‘Newborn love’, ‘It’s a girl’ and ‘My girl gang’ in his post.

Thousands of his fans and the entertainment fraternity reacted to the now-viral post with likes and heartfelt wishes for the blessed parents and their newborn child.

