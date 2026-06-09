Muneeb Butt kidnapping case: ATC extends interim bail

Anti- Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the interim bail of Muneeb Butt.

In the recent update on the kidnapping case against actor Muneeb Butt. Initially, the case was registered by airport police, on the complaint of Mutaal Khan, on April 23.

According to the filed complaint, Muneeb Butt, along with his accomplices, carried out the kidnapping. It further stated that a ransom in the form of cryptocurrency worth millions of rupees was transferred from the complainant’s account.

After transferring the cryptocurrency into their own accounts, the complainant was released in the Korangi area.