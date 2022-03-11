Muneeb Butt names his favorite actress

Actor Muneeb Butt has named co-celebrity Yumna Zaidi his favourite actor and will work with her in projects without any charge.

Muneeb Butt said that will work with Yumna Zaidi, who is currently seen in the superhit serial Sinf-e-Aahan, irrespective of any role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)



The Koi Chand Rakh star, the husband of fellow celebrity Aiman Khan, began his TV career back in 2012 and has proved his mettle in a short period. He is one of the most recognized faces in the industry.

His superhit projects include Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Baddua, Mujhe Wida Kar, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Koi Chand Rakh, Ghairat, Zindaan, Tum Yaad Aaye and Bay Qasoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Muneeb Butt got married to fellow celebrity Aiman Khan back in November 2018. They welcomed their baby daughter Amal Muneeb in August 2019.

He takes to the social media application Instagram to share family pictures along with projects’ BTS.

The Ghairat star had earlier said that he would never work with his sister-in-law Minal Khan as people will not tell the difference between her and his wife.

He had said he will work on a project with Ramsha Khan given that she is a good friend of Aiman Khan.

Comments