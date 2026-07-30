Muneeba-led Pakistan aim to compete hard in Sri Lanka T20Is

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to begin their three-match women’s T20I series from Friday, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

The second and third T20Is will be played on 2 and 4 August, respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali will be in-charge of the T20I team after regular captain Fatima Sana left for England to take part in the The Hundred tournament following the ODI series.

Muneeba, Pakistan’s first women’s T20I centurion and scorer of two hundreds in the format so far, has previously stood in for Fatima once each in T20Is and ODIs.

She led Pakistan against Australia during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai and against Zimbabwe in the third ODI of the series in May earlier this year.

Pakistan began the Sri Lanka tour with a win before the hosts came from behind to claim the three-match ODI series 2-1. The two teams moved from Hambantota to Dambulla on Wednesday and took part in a three-hour training session on Thursday.

A total of eight changes have been made to Pakistan’s T20I squad that featured in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Eman Naseer, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Najiha Alvi, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar are the new inclusions to the squad.

Right-handed batters Eman and Maham are uncapped in the format. Sri Lanka made three changes to their ODI squad by bringing in young guns Sanjana Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, and Rashmika Sewwandi.

In head-to-head fixtures, Pakistan have an edge over Sri Lanka with 11 wins out of 21 WT20I matches, and one game ended as a no-result. Pakistan and Sri Lanka women have only played three bilateral T20I series, with Sri Lanka winning the inaugural one in Sharjah by 2-1 in January 2015.

In March 2018, Pakistan won by 2-1 in Colombo, including a thrilling one-wicket victory, while in May 2022, Pakistan clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in Karachi.

Muneeba Ali, Pakistan women’s T20I captain: “We look forward to competing hard in the T20I series here in Dambulla, and the aim is to finish the tour on a high with a series win. It is an honour for me to lead Pakistan at any given opportunity, and I’ll do my best to contribute towards the development of youngsters and produce positive results for the team.

“We have a number of young and up-and-coming players in the T20I squad, and it will be exciting to see them ply their trade on the top level against some of the best players.

“We are aware of Sri Lanka’s capability to bounce back from any situation, and we will look to take the field with the best preparation and planning possible.”

Pakistan squad:

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Sri Lanka squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama (wk), Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Kaveesha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Nilakshika Silva, Nimasha Meepage, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari and Vishmi Gunaratne.

Tour schedule:

23 July – Pakistan won by five wickets

25 July – Sri Lanka won by eight wickets

28 July – Sri Lanka won by eight wickets

31 July – First T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International cricket stadium, Dambulla

2 August – Second T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International cricket stadium, Dambulla

4 August – Third T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International cricket stadium, Dambulla