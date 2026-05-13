KUWAIT CITY: The Technical Committee at the Municipal Council, chaired by Munira Al-Amir, held its 32nd meeting for the fourth session on Tuesday, during which it approved the following:

Request of the Ministry of Public Works to allocate the right-of-way for the railway link project between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Riyadh line), from the southwestern border to Al-Shadadiya.

Request of the Ministry of Interior to amend the decision of the Municipal Council regarding the sites of driving schools previously operated by Kuwait Driving School Company.

Request of the Ministry of Defense to reorganize some of the plots in Block One in Al-Siddiq and allocate part of the park in Block Eight in Shaab as the site for the secondary substation no. 2.

Request of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to allocate a route for overhead power lines connecting the 3Z main electricity substation in Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area to the Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base in Zour and Salwa, and allocate a route for cables starting from the main electricity substation in Block One in Wafra residential area up to Abu Kharjin and Al-Subaihiya in the North.

The committee returned the request of a real estate company to add two floors to an extended parking garage in the eastern part of Block Eight to the executive body for updating the technical study and to respond to the request.

It also returned the distribution schedule for a plot in the development project for Block 45 in the eastern part of Hawally (Plot 11), which is currently located in Salmiya, Plot 46, as shown in the zoning plan for the transaction.