The District Police Officer (DPO) of Sargodha has said that in the murder case of a seven-year-old girl, Muntaha Zahra, the police have collected 18 pieces of forensic evidence from the crime scene and sent around 70 samples to a laboratory in Lahore for analysis.

The DPO said the final forensic report is expected within two weeks.

He said that four people are currently in custody as investigators continue to examine their role in the case of Muntaha Zahra murder.

Police said the grocery store where the heart-wrenching crime incident happened was jointly operated by two business partners, adding that no financial dispute had been identified.

According to the DPO, the suspect had allegedly intended to dispose of Muntaha Zahra’s body after closing the shop later that evening.

The officer said the arrest of the main suspect, identified as Arsalan, within hours of the incident marked a significant development in the investigation.

He further said that the investigation would remain ongoing until the forensic report is received.