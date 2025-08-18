Murad Ali Shah chairs rain emergency meeting

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday chaired a meeting with regard to arrangements to tackle any rain emergency situation.

Chief minister was briefed about likely rainfall in Karahi from tonight. “The work has been in progress to improve drainage at choking points of 44 nullahs in the city,” Mayor Murtaza Wahab briefed the meeting.

“The work has also been underway for clearance of around 150 drains of the city,” chief minister was informed.

Mayor said that 120 suction vehicles have been prepared for drainage of rainwater from low lying areas of the city. “We are also in contact with the PDMA and will get required machinery to tackle the situation,” Wahab said.

Sindh’s chief minister directed traffic police to manage traffic in case of rainfall. He also directed all municipal bodies as well as the administration of the province to keep alert.

Murad Ali Shah said that Thar has received good rainfall in this season, all dams in the region have been filled with recent rain spell. “The dams’ water is extremely important for the people of Thar Parker,” he added.

Local bodies minister Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi and other concerned officials attended the meeting.