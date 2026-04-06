Murad Ali Shah clarifies on payment of petrol subsidy to motorcyclists

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the Rs 2000 petrol subsidy will be provided to the person registered motorcycle to his name.

Addressing a press conference Sindh’s chief minister said that the subsidy amount will be transferred in the name of the owner after registration and verification.

He said the App has been on the Sindh excise department’s website adding that the motorbike’s transfer has been made free of cost. “If you have purchased motorbike from someone transfer the vehicle to your name”.

He said that the transfer offices will remain open from 8:00 in the morning to 12:00 midnight. “These offices would also remain open on Saturdays and Sundays”, he said.

Chief minister said that the traders have been consulted over closure of markets on 8:00pm. “We will also consult with the federal government and decide on the timing in view of the province’s situation”.

Murad Ali Shah in a media talk on Sunday said that the public transport will not hike fares and charge same fare that was being received on February 28.

Sindh’s chief minister said that the government will shoulder burden of the expensive fuel adding that the Sindh government will provide subsidy amount to each registered bus via the federal government.

“It was easier to give relief only in government transport fares, but freezing fares of all buses will be more beneficial to commuters”.

He said the transporters being offered package to freeze hike in public transport fares.

He said transporters will not hike fares of their coaches, minibuses, coasters and vans, the government will compensate them for the increased diesel prices, he added.