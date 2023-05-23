Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a drug treatment hospital in Karachi

Karachi: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday inauguration a hospital dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, CM Murad Ali Shah – as a chief guest – inaugurated the Benazir Shaheed Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in the Manghopir area of Karachi.

Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, along with the guest of honor, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, also attended the ceremony.

Karachi (May 23rd, 2023) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti performed Inauguration ceremony of Benazir Shaheed Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Center, Manghopir. pic.twitter.com/eLHowUj37X — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) May 23, 2023

The hospital will provide free medical facilities to drug addicts, and opportunities for social engagement will also be provided to the patients.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that together we will make Pakistan a drug-free country.

The Chief Minister stated that a large number of individuals in society are trapped in the clutches of drug addiction, and immediate measures are necessary to curb and prevention of drug abuse.