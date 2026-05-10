Murad Ali Shah inspects work on BRT Red Line and adjacent roads

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during a visit of the BRT Red Line project directed for speedy construction work on the BRT project and adjacent roads.

Murad Ali Shah in his fourth visit of the under-construction project in recent days was briefed by CEO Trans Karachi Zubair Channa about the construction of the mixed traffic road.

Chief Minister Sindh inspected construction work of the road at Nipa and instructed the officials for speeding up the work of the gas and electricity lines transfer, which creating hurdles in the Red Line project.

Sindh’s CM was informed in briefing that the asphalt patchwork of the mixed traffic lane from Numaish to Mosmiyat, has been completed. The CM instructed for starting the under-construction work of flyover near Mumtaz Manzil.

CM Murad also inspected construction work of the drain from Nipa to Civic Centre and directed to remove barriers after completing construction of road and water lines on both sides of the Old Sabzi Mandi.

Chief Minister was informed in briefing that the transfer work of the 48-inch diameter water pipeline on the BRT route has been in its final stage. It was briefed that the drainage work and restoration of traffic will be completed within next three months as the work on the BRT project has been in progress on the emergency basis.

CM Sindh directed the administration for speeding up the work on delineator wall to complete the remaining work of the 25-kilometer-long mixed traffic lane within scheduled timeline.

Provincial minister Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi and the Water Board’s MD Ahmed Siddiqui were also accompanied with the chief minister during the visit.