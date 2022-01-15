Murad lays foundation stone of Sehwan Fort preservation work

SEHWAN: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the preservation work of the Sehwan Fort, ARY News reported.

The Endowment Fund Trust (EFT), is working for the preservation of the historic structure.

Speaking on the occasion Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was satisfied that the EFT working for the preservation of Sindh heritage has restored Naukot fort in Thar, and evironment protection at Rannikot.

He lauded the EFT that it didn’t demand any financial support for it from the government. “I am pleased to know that they have 1.6 billion rupees funds of their own,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“Regretfully Sindh’s heritage not given proper attention,” Shah said. He invited scholars, historians and cultural institutions to give their suggestions in this respect.

The provincial government had earlier granted permission to the Endowment Fund Trust, working for the preservation of heritage in Sindh, to conduct a survey and undertake preservation of Sehwan Fort over a letter of the EFT to the competent authority.

The letter stated that Sehwan Fort is in a precarious condition which needs to be safeguarded and preserved. The EFT volunteered to undetake the preservation works from its own funds.

