KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah carried out an early morning visit to University Road on Thursday, accompanied by the Mayor of Karachi, to review ongoing development work and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

During the visit, officials from the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) briefed the chief minister in detail on the pace and quality of construction. Mr Shah expressed satisfaction with progress so far but emphasised the need to maintain high standards.

He said the restoration and improvement of Karachi’s major arteries remained a top priority for the provincial government, adding that efforts were underway to bring the city’s infrastructure in line with modern requirements.

The chief minister directed relevant authorities to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing development schemes and warned against unnecessary delays.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi and the managing director of the Water Board were also present during the visit.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said that BRT Red Line project could take year or more to complete.

Talking to media here said that the government has directed to complete side roads of the project before Eid. “We are trying to clear the University Road area soon”.

He said there are challenges that have delayed the Red Line bus project. The matter was reached to the extent to halt the project, but the Sindh government decided to complete the scheme.

Senior minister said that development works ongoing in Karachi on a massive scale, we are trying to resolve the challenges faced by the city.