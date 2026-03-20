Sindh CM orders acceleration of Karachi K-IV water project

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has ordered officials to speed up work on major water infrastructure projects, warning that delays could worsen the city’s growing water and sanitation challenges.

Presiding over a review meeting at the CM House on Thursday, the chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, has said the timely completion of the K-IV Water Supply Project and reforms under the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) were critical for the city’s future.

The chief minister stressed “Karachi’s expanding population requires a modern and efficient water supply system. We must ensure that all ongoing projects are completed on time and with the highest quality standards,” he said.

The chief minister Murad Ali Shah was informed that work on the K-IV pipeline has been intensified, particularly along a challenging 2.7-kilometre shared corridor with the Karachi BRT Red Line Project.

Project teams are now targeting the installation of two major pipelines per day to keep the project on track during its final stages.

Murad Ali Shah directed authorities to maintain the pace of work while minimising disruption in densely populated areas. He also called for the use of modern excavation techniques to avoid damage to existing infrastructure.

The meeting was informed that several important components of Phase-I of KWSSIP are nearing completion. One Customer Service Centre has already been completed, while additional centres are in the final stages of construction.

The Centre of Reform, Research and Innovation (CERRI) building and several parking sheds for service vehicles are also under development.

Officials also reported significant progress on the Dhabeji Rising Main and the rehabilitation of the Dhabeji Pumping Station, both of which are critical for improving Karachi’s bulk water transmission system.

As part of wider reforms, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation has launched a digital platform allowing residents to pay bills, file complaints and request water tankers online. The service is available in Urdu, English and Sindhi.

The meeting was told that KWSSIP is also extending water and sewerage services to underserved informal settlements through community-based initiatives. Areas such as Soba Nagar and Essa Nagri are being connected to improved water and sanitation networks through dedicated community engagement programmes.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Phase-II of KWSSIP, which will significantly expand investments in water infrastructure and institutional reforms.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said next phase, supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, aims to deepen sector reforms, modernise water infrastructure and improve service delivery across Karachi.

Concluding the meeting, the chief minister directed all departments to maintain close coordination and ensure the timely implementation of the project.