Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visits flood-hit Saadi Town, orders drainage measures

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited flood-hit Saadi Town area in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Saadi Town is one of the worst-hit areas where floodwaters from Lath Dam and Thaddo Dam. The water entered the residential locality via the motorway.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah arrived through Malir Cantt and met residents on the ground to assess the situation firsthand.

He assured the people of immediate relief measures and directed concerned authorities to speed up the drainage of floodwater.

Teams of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Rescue 1122, and Cantonment authorities are currently engaged in dewatering operations to restore normalcy in the submerged locality.

Heavy flooding on the M-9 Motorway caused the office of the Motorway South Zone DIG to go under water, leaving vehicles worth millions of rupees submerged.

According to sources, the affected vehicles included those used for motorway patrolling as well as speed-checking units. The rising water reached nearly five feet inside the office premises, making access roads impassable.

The floodwater not only damaged the motorway office but also affected nearby residential areas. Employees trapped inside the premises were seen swimming through the water that had inundated the building.

Traffic on the M-9 was suspended due to the flooding, leaving heavy vehicles parked on the road overnight.