Shahrah-e-Faisal at Star Gate flooded after heavy rain in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rains in the city flooded Shahrah-e-Faisal, the main road artery of the port city, at Star Gate stop, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, heavy to moderate rain that lashed Karachi on Tuesday flooded Shahrah-e-Faisal, prompting the authorities to initiate drainage efforts to ease the suffering of the Karachiites.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the city, swelled Malir and Lyari streams. The floodwaters entered residential areas.

Water levels in the Lyari stream have also continued to rise. In low-lying neighborhoods around Malir, floodwaters entered homes, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations.

A major flood surge reached the Lyari Expressway after torrential rains, where two people swept away in the water were rescued. The floodwaters also carried away household belongings and entered a mosque in the Nishtar Basti area.

Residents of Hassan Noman Colony, near Sohrab Goth, also appealed authorities for rescue as the floodwater has risen to alarming level.

Rescue volunteers from Edhi, Chhipa, and Rescue 1122 are actively engaged in saving lives, while police and traffic police remain deployed on the roads.

However, despite the worsening situation, government officials, union council representatives, and other local authorities were notably absent from the affected areas.