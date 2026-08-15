Murad directs for Keti Bandar Port Public-Private Partnership model

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Keti Bandar will be transformed into a modern deep sea-port and economic corridor.

Keti Bandar is a historic coastal town in Thatta district, situated on the Indus River Delta where the river meets the Arabian Sea.

Chief Minister of Sindh directed Sindh’s Investment Department to prepare a comprehensive Public-Private Partnership model for development of Keti Bandar Port, while chairing a meeting of the department.

He said a large number of domestic as well as foreign investors will throng to Keti Bandar after preparation of the project.

Chief Minister said that the Keti Bandar maritime, fisheries and petroleum economic corridor project could attract billions of dollars investment.

He said a modern fishing harbour, seafood export processing units and petroleum terminals will be established in the project.

Murad Ali Shah said in the first phase of the project, mini fish-harbours will be built at Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar, which also include auction halls, cold storage and docking facilities. “In the next phase of the project a complete commercial deep-sea port will be built”, he said.

This project will create new jobs, industrial development and enhance the foreign investment, he added.