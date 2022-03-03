Murad Raas announces recruitment of 15,000 teachers

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas on Thursday announced 15,000 recruitments in the education department besides also introducing a paperless mechanism in the department, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press conference, Murad Raas said that there was a scarcity of 50,000 teachers in Punjab schools and they would recruit 15,000 in the first phase to overcome the shortage.

He said that they have established an in-house data centre at the Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), bringing 11 departments under one roof.

“This data centre will bring transparency and will help in taking hassle-free decisions,” the school education minister said and added, “Those involved in corrupt practices were annoyed with the establishment of the data centre.”

He further shared that they have scanned 12 million documents of the education department and it will help them in turning the education department into paperless.

“We have already made transfers and retirement process online. Previously female teachers were abused for their transfers,” he said and added that billions of rupees of corruption has been reported in the department previously.

He further shared details regarding online teacher training programs in the province and said that a better teacher would help them in developing a better standard of schools.

