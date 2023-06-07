Murad Raas ‘joins’ Jahangir Tareen group

LAHORE: Former Punjab MPA Murad Raas, who recently bid farewell to PTI over May 9 violence, has announced to join Jahangir Tareen group, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

The former Punjab education minister made the decision after holding a meeting with senior politician Jahangir Tareen at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

Abdul Aleem Khan and Advisor to PM Awn Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen — once PTI chief’s closest aide — will announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors, tomorrow, sources told ARY News.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Tareen will be patron-in-chief of his upcoming political party due to SC disqualification while Abdul Aleem Khan will be party’s president.

Moreover, Awn Chaudhry, who is currently serving as PM’s advisor, will be the organiser of Jahangir Tareen’s party.

Tareen will announce his new party in a press conference along with other politicians in Lahore tomorrow (Thursday), they say.