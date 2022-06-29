ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has challenged Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto to compete him in elections in any constituency of his choice, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the former federal minister termed Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in National Assembly a ‘reflection of shameful and criminal mentality’Murad Saeed challenges Bilawal Bhutto to contest election against him.

“If the imported foreign minister is arrogant of his popularity, then he is invited to compete election on any constituency of his choice,” Murad Saeed added.

The PTI leader further said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always come into power through the government machinery. However, he said, whenever transparent elections were held, the people overthrew the ‘corrupt’ party.

“PPP has occupied Sindh through force and wealth,” he said, adding that the nation had witnessed the implementation of force in the first phase of local government elections held in 14 districts of the province.

He added that Pakistan was suffering from global isolation due to Bilawal’s involvement in politics on fake wills. “The nation will soon bury the politics of the corrupt rulers,” he added.

“The day transparent elections are held, Sindh will be freed from the clutches of these corrupt rulers,” the former federal minister added.

Comments