ECP disqualifies Murad Saeed following ATC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially notified the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Murad Saeed, declaring his Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vacant.

The decision comes in light of a ruling by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), which had earlier sentenced Murad Saeed to 10 years in prison. Based on this conviction, the ECP declared him ineligible under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.

According to the notification, Murad Saeed stands disqualified from being a member of the Senate, and his seat has been formally vacated.

The development follows legal proceedings in which the ATC found him guilty, leading to the imposition of the prison sentence. Under constitutional provisions, lawmakers convicted on certain charges are disqualified from holding public office.

Further legal or political responses from Murad Saeed or his party are expected in the coming days.

Also Read: PTI’s Murad Saeed resigns from Senate seat

On February 15, 2026, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed, who has been in hiding for several months, tendered his resignation from his Senate seat.

Saeed sent his formal resignation to the PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

In addition to stepping down, he urged the party leadership to immediately resign from both the Senate and the National Assembly in a show of protest.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan has decided to transfer incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to the hospital for his eye treatment, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

Tariq Fazal further stated that it was decided to establish a medical board for the treatment of Imran Khan, adding that the government had also facilitated phone contact between the PTI founder and his sons.

He urged that sensitive matters such as health should not be politicised and urged PTI to avoid what he described as baseless propaganda or political point-scoring.

Tariq Fazal Cahudhary stressed that providing facilities to every prisoner in accordance with the law was the state’s responsibility.

He claimed that the government was fulfilling its responsibilities regarding the former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical care.

The minister also appealed for national seriousness and tolerance rather than turning the matter into a political issue.