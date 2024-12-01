Murad Saeed hiding in KP CM House, claims Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fugitive leader Murad Saeed is hiding in the Chief Minister (CM) House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar alleged that Murad Saeed led a contingent during the PTI protest in the federal capital on November 26.

“Murad was not only present in the rally but also leading at least 1500 trained miscreants, including undocumented Afghan citizens, in the protest at D-Chowk”, the minister said.

The information minister maintained that the armed men targeted security forces with heavy weapons, leading to the deaths of many security personnel.

Responding to a question, Attaullah Tarar said “Murad Saeed is now hiding in KP CM House, but it does not look good to conduct a raid on the office of the provincial chief to arrest the fugitive opposition leader.”

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s resources were used without restraint in repeated protests in the capital city.

“Police and Rangers didn’t use live ammunition to disperse violent mobs during the protest,” according to the interior ministry.

“The military was not engaged with violent mobs, neither was it deployed to prevent the violence,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman clarified that armed guards with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and armed miscreants among protesters opened indiscriminate fire.

“The military troops were deployed to ensure the security of key installations,” the ministry stated.

As per the Interior Ministry spokesperson, PTI leadership instead of tackling the situation, opted to escape from the scene.

“The PTI has initiated an organized propaganda on social media. A despicable effort being made to hold the law enforcement agencies responsible for alleged deaths in protest,” the ministry stated.