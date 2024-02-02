Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, others declared absconders in May 9 case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders absconders in the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported.

As per details, ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the case related to setting the PML-N Model Town office on fire on May 9, following the arrest of the ex-PM.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of a case registered at Model Town police station said the suspects Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Wasiq Qayyum and Muhammad Zubair Niazi are hiding and despite the release of the advertisement they have not appeared.

Later, the court declared the PTI leaders’ absconders and adjourned the hearing.

The countrywide protest broke out on May 9 after the former prime minister was taken into custody on the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust ‘corruption’ case.

The violent protestors also attacked Corps Commander House in Lahore and other military installations.