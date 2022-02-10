Murad Saeed tops as PM distributes performance certificates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday distributed certificates among his best performing ministries with Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed remaining on top.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar, and SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar secured second and third positions as best performing ministries in light of the performance agreement while Khusro Bakhtiyar, Moeed Yusuf, Razak Dawood, Sheikh Rasheed, Shireen Mazari, and Fakhar Imam were also rewarded with certificates over their best performances.

The prime minister while addressing the ceremony expressed annoyance over the absence of some ministers and said that the next time names of best-performing ministries should be withheld and announced only during the ceremony.

“The best performing ministries will get a bonus,” he said while lauding Murad Saeed for becoming the top performer. “No system can work without rewards and punishment,” PM Imran Khan said and added that their only purpose was to improve governance and provide relief to the masses.

In August 2022, Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) released a list showing the performance of top 10 ministries.

According to rankings released by PMDU, Ministry of Climate Change tops the ranking list as 57 percent of people have expressed satisfaction over the performance of the ministry in resolving public issues.

The Ministry of Commerce and Babar Awan’s Parliamentary Affairs ministry stood at number 2 and 3 respectively in the top 10 best performing ministries.

Likewise, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives- headed by federal minister Asad Umar has ranked number four in the list with 51 percent of the votes.

Comments