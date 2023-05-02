Murad Saeed’s arrest orders issued by federal govt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued the arrest orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the federal government has directed the caretaker government of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to conduct a crack down against the PTI leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed and arrest him.

Earlier, the administration of Sukkur Central Jail refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite his protective bail.

The Sukkur Central Jail’s administration said that the accused politician was wanted by Punjab police in different cases.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore police took custody of the PTI leader soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a firebrand politician in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench earlier this month.

On April 8, a case was registered against Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

