Murad Saeed’s brother arrested by KP police

SWAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s brother has been arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader’s brother Kaleem Saeed was arrested by the KP police. The police said that several cases were registered against him.

Police have taken Kaleem Saeed to an unknown location. Sources said that he was booked in case on May 10 in Mingora police station.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s house in Swat but the PTI leader was not present at his home during the raid, according to police.

Judicial magistrate Malakand issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed.

The case against Murad Saeed was registered at Levies police station Durgai on April 28. The judicial magistrate civil 2 released a bailable arrest warrant for Saeed under section 204.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.