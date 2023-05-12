Murad Saeed’s residence raided in Swat

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Friday raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s house in Swat, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was not present at his home during the raid, according to police.

It is pertinent to mention here that police have arrested several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in different cities of the province since May 9 as crackdown against PTI workers continues.

Earlier today, Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including senior vice president Shireen Mazari and PTI Central Punjab President, Yasmin Rashid.

According to sources, the police raided the house of the former federal minister located in E/7 area of the federal capital and arrested Shireen Mazari. The PTI leader has been shifted to Abpara police station.

Iman Mazari, Shireen Mazari’s daughter, in a message on Twitter, claimed that around 50 policemen raided their house and arrested her mother.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri was arrested from Islamabad.