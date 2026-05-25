Murder Accused Armagahan causes rumpus in court

KARACHI: Mustafa Amir murder case main accused Armaghan caused uproar in court during journalist attack case hearing against him on Monday.

During the hearing, Armaghan expressed anger against his mother and lawyer, “My mother and lawyer want me to be declared as insane, they are vying for my money,” Armaghan furiously said.

“I am completely in senses and not required a lawyer,” accused said in the courtroom’s furious outburst. “I want to defend myself in the case,” he added.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) summoned the prosecution witnesses in the case and adjourned further hearing till June 1st.

Mustafa Amir murder case

The ATC in February indicted two accused Armaghan and Shiraz in high profile Mustafa Amir murder case when charges were formally framed against them. Both defendants Armaghan and Shiraz pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A youth Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06. 2025.

Earlier, prosecution produced forensic report of prime accused Armaghan’s laptop, mobile phone, USB and CDs in the court.

Prosecution said that the evidence pertaining to murder, money laundering, and illegal call centre have been included in the forensic report.

The police have named over 40 witnesses against accused Armaghan and Shiraz.

“Armaghan invited the victim to his home and subjected him to worst torture,” according to the prosecution.

“Armaghan and Shiraz took Mustafa in his car to Baluchistan and burned him to death by setting the car on fire,” according to the text of the challan.

The case garnered widespread attention, as updates shed light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators uncovered details of business dealings, digital currency accounts and other activities of the accused.