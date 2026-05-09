KARACHI: A high-profile inmate involved in murder and kidnapping has reportedly escaped from District Jail Malir, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, the disappearance was discovered during a routine head count following a ceremony held within the prison, where one inmate was found missing.

The prisoner, identified as Naveed (alias Polka), was arrested by Jauharabad Police just a few days ago.

His arrest had led to the recovery of a hostage’s body; Naveed was accused of kidnapping and subsequently murdering a businessman named Rehan.

Following the earlier escape of prisoners back in 2025, security at the facility has been significantly beefed up.

Despite the jail administration’s recent claims of installing a comprehensive CCTV camera network, the prisoner managed to flee undetected.

The jail administration has been conducting a thorough search of the premises for over three hours, but police sources confirm that no information regarding his whereabouts has been found yet.

Earlier, in a broad daylight robbery on the Malir Bridge, armed muggers looted sacrificial animal traders during the peak Eid-ul-Adha season.

The traders had travelled from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi—the country’s largest business hub—to sell their livestock ahead of the festival.

According to police reports, three traders were leaving the Malir Bakra Mandi (cattle market) after completing their sales when they were targeted.

Six robbers riding three motorcycles intercepted the traders and snatched a staggering Rs 4.5 million in cash.

Police officials stated that they are currently acquiring CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The escaped prisoner, Naveed, had a notorious criminal history and was previously arrested in connection with the high-profile murder case of journalist Wali Khan Babar.

However, he was later released in that specific case due to a lack of evidence.

Despite the gravity of the situation, top officials—including the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and Malir jail authorities—are currently avoiding the media and have declined to comment on how the escape occurred.