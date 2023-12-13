‘Murder Is Easy’: Nimra Bucha part of BBC’s Agatha Christie adaptation

The trailer of ‘Murder Is Easy‘, the live adaptation of celebrated author Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, has won social media.

‘Murder Is Easy‘ will follow investigator Luke Fitzwilliam chasing a serial killer after meeting Miss Pinkerton on a train to London. He has to apprehend the criminal before things turn worse.

The cast included David Jonsson, Nimra Bucha, Penelope Wilton, Douglas Henshall, Morfydd Clark, Mathew Baynton, Mark Bonnar, Tom Riley, Sinead Matthews, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jon Pointing, Kevin Mains, Joe Fagan, Veronika Klimenko and Phoebe Licorish.

Meenu Gaur directs the project. The writer’s panel include Agatha Christie and Sian Martin.

Karen Kelly produces it whereas Jenny Frayn, James Gandhi, Sian Martin, Stephen Nye, James Prichard, Reemah Sakaan, Damien Timmer are its executive producer.

‘Murder Is Easy‘ will be released on December 27, 2023.