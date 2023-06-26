Murderer drinks blood of victim in bone-chilling incident in India

A bone-chilling incident was reported from India’s Karnatak state, where a man slit the throat of his wife’s alleged lover and drinks blood of victim.

The perpetrator had suspicions about his wife’s affair with his friend, which led him to commit this heinous act. After the video of the entire incident went viral, the police took the case into their hands.

According to the Indian police officials, the accused – Vijay – suspected that his friend Mareesh was having an extramarital affair with his wife, over which Vijay arranged a meeting with Mareesh and in a fit of rage, he brutally slashed Mareesh’s throat with a sharp weapon.

Meanwhile, on the instruction of Vijay, Johan – the other friend of the accused – captured the brutal murder on his mobile phone, where the accused can be clearly seen ‘consuming the blood.’

Following this tragic incident, the Indian police officials successfully apprehended the accused and registered a case against the him.

However, the victim Mareesh was admitted to the hospital and has now returned home after receiving treatment.