Murree: Audiotape reveals citizens chipped in to refuel snow vehicles

RAWALPINDI: The Murree tragedy that claimed 22 lives after thousands of tourists ended up stranded in their cars during a blizzard on the night of Jan 7 has exposed official apathy and negligence that led to the incident.

Another audio clip purportedly of a staffer at the Murree diesel depot has surfaced, in which he can be heard saying snow-removing heavy vehicles had run out of diesel and these were refueled after citizens had to chip in.

At least 22 tourists, including children and women, had frozen to death in their vehicles on the snow-covered roads after a snow storm hit the hill station.

On one hand, the government’s apathy and negligence have been blamed for the Murree incident and on the other, local businessmen, especially hotel owners, treated tourists badly by not only overcharging them but depriving them of facilities such as heater and hot water in the freezing weather conditions.

As many as 17 hotels have been sealed in the wake of the incident. The committee formed to probe the Murree tragedy has completed its investigation and held the district administration responsible for the disaster.

The five-member committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasarullah, has so far quizzed and collected records from different departments, including the district administration, police, NHA and Rescue 1122.

