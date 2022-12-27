Murree: Govt puts new restrictions on tourists to avoid tragedy

LAHORE: People from different cities heading towards Murree are warned, due to an unfortunate event that happened earlier this year, by the local administration that some of them may not be allowed in the hill station.

A meeting was held in which Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG-PDMA) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree were briefed about the pre-snowfall arrangements.

According to a briefing session, a total of 13 facilitation centers were set up in Murree to facilitate tourists, a central control room is being set up which will be under the monitoring of PDMA while rescue 1122, local police, and other relevant rescue authorities were also deployed.

In the meeting the Relief Commissioner Punjab advised that the traffic plan should be fully implemented, the best parking arrangements to be made for tourists, and all the authorities should coordinate with each other to provide better services to the tourists.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this year an unfortunate event happened, due to excessive vehicles entered in Murree, in which at least 22 people died in cars stranded in snow amid an excessive amount of tourist influx that led to extreme traffic jams on roads leading to the hill station.

