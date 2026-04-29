MURREE: Security has been placed on high alert in Murree as the local administration has imposed Section 144 in the country’s premier tourist resort, ARY News reported.

The administration has issued a formal notification announcing the enforcement of Section 144, which bans all types of rallies and public gatherings in the Punjab hill station.

According to the notification, any gathering of more than four people is strictly prohibited in the picturesque town.

The government has placed a complete ban on all rallies, processions, sit-ins, and protests. These restrictions will remain in effect until May 5.

Authorities have warned that prompt action will be taken against anyone breaking the law, and no violations will be tolerated.

A comprehensive security plan has been implemented to maintain law and order, with a focus on cracking down on any illegal processions.

Simultaneously, special arrangements for traffic management and public facilitation have been finalized to assist visitors.

Furthermore, the administration has appealed to the public to follow all instructions and cooperate with law enforcement agencies during this period.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has demanded Rs64.62 billion in outstanding dues from Punjab over water supplied from Galiyat to Murree, citing unauthorised extraction and worsening shortages.

In letters to the federal government and Punjab, the provincial government said that Murree Water Board has been extracting water from Galiyat without any formal agreement or compensation.

The KP government said that around 500,000 gallons of water are being extracted daily from Galiyat and transported to Murree without authorisation, aggravating water scarcity in the region.

The letter also urged the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to facilitate an agreement between the two provinces.

The KP government maintained that the dues, amounting to Rs64.62 billion, have accumulated since 1947.

It further called for the immediate halt to the construction of a 2-million-gallon water tank by the Murree Water Board in Dunga Gali without approval from the Galiyat Development Authority.

The letters demanded that all natural water sources in the area be recognised as KP’s property and handed over to the province.

It also proposed that until a final agreement is reached, half of the extracted water should be allocated to Galiyat, while compensation for the remaining supply should be paid at market rates within two years.