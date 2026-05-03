MURREE: Traders and businessmen in Murree have demanded an exemption from the “smart lockdown” measures, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Anjuman-e-Tajiran (Traders Association) has decided on a complete “shutter-down” strike of all businesses until the government grants an exemption.

They announced that starting Monday morning, all business centers and markets will remain closed.

“Murree is a tourist destination; therefore, there is no need for a smart lockdown here,” the association stated.

They emphasized that the strike will continue until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, the Transport Association has also announced its full support for the shutter-down strike.

Earlier, Punjab had decided to continue its smart lockdown strategy in Lahore as part of ongoing austerity measures, with authorities focusing on strict enforcement rather than a complete shutdown.

District administrations have been directed to ensure compliance with SOPs across the city, aiming to manage energy consumption and public activity without disrupting essential services.

The move comes amid broader efforts to implement cost-cutting and conservation measures, as the government navigates economic pressures and rising energy concerns. Instead of imposing a blanket lockdown, officials are opting for targeted restrictions to maintain balance between public safety and daily life.