Murree snowfall: Comprehensive traffic plan devised for tourists

RAWALPINDI: The traffic police department has devised a comprehensive plan to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists during snowfall season in Murree.

Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani directed the Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan and City Traffic Police Officers deployed in Murree to make best arrangements to regulate traffic during snowfall season.

According to a CTP spokesman, 163 traffic wardens and officers of traffic police had been deployed at all important points of Murree to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists.

Traffic police had devised a comprehensive plan for Murree for the snowfall season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city would be banned, he added.

He said an emergency Help Line 051-9269200, had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists.

The citizens, having complaints, could contact police round the clock, he said. Help Line center was also serving as control room from where all possible facilities were being provided to the tourists and all out efforts were being made to cope with any untoward situation.

He told that several points had also been reserved for car parking. Different main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two way traffic, he said adding the tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during snowfall season could be avoided.

He said, though the snow falling makes the ‘Queen of Mountains’ even more beautiful which attracts the citizens but due to massive influx of the tourists, problems are also faced at some points. Traffic remains slow as the wet roads got slippery.

He informed that two traffic control rooms at Jinnah Hall Murree and Suni Bank Traffic choki, had been established to facilitate the tourists.

According to a Commissioner office spokesperson, Murree district administration on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta had set up 13 centers at different places in Murree at Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Gali, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Matti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle and Saharbagla to facilitate the tourists.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the tourists during snowfall season. The biggest problem of Murree is traffic jam, he said adding, the role of police and traffic wardens is the most important.

The administration was directed to complete all the arrangements for the snowfall season. 13 SMDs had been made functional within Murree city and public service messages were being displayed on the SMDs to inform the tourists, he added.

A 24/7 helpline had also been arranged by the Tourism Department for guidance of the tourists and to update them about weather and traffic conditions.

The vehicles entering the city were being monitored through digital counting at the Satra Meel Toll Plaza. 26 CCTV cameras had also been installed on all the main roads to monitor the traffic situation, he informed.

According to Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, all the departments were put on high alert in view of the forecast of snowfall in the coming days.

Traffic Police Murree had acquired the frequency of FM 88.6, the DC Murree said adding, a special website would also be activated soon for the convenience and awareness of the tourists.

The DC further said that the website would help update the tourists and they would be able to get latest information about the weather, traffic conditions at various intersections, hotels and other necessary updates before coming to Murree.

Information, warning boards and up-to-date status were being displayed at various places for the convenience of tourists within the city, he added.