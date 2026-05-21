Murree Tourists Get Eid Security Plan 2026

Murree police have announced a comprehensive security plan for Eid al-Adha 2026, with restrictions on entry to the hill station and heightened safety measures amid expectations of a large influx of tourists.

District Police Officer (DPO) Murree, Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer, said that during the Eid holidays only families would be allowed entry to Mall Road and other parts of the city.

He said Section 144 would remain in force in Murree until 31 May, 2026, under which aerial firing and the public display of weapons would be strictly prohibited.

The DPO added that anyone involved in one-wheeling or skating would be arrested immediately under Section 144 regulations.

He said authorities would adopt a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against violations during the holiday period.

More than 700 police personnel will be deployed across Murree to provide security for the millions of tourists expected to visit during Eid al-Adha.

According to Murree police data, a record 70,000 vehicles entered the city on the third day of Eid last year, and officials believe that figure could be surpassed this year.

Police have also launched the “Safe Tourism Murree” mobile application, which will provide live traffic updates and emergency assistance.

Tourists will also be able to contact the district police officer directly through a “Text to DPO” feature.

In an advisory issued ahead of the holidays, Murree police urged visitors to avoid peak travel hours on the second and third days of Eid al-Adha 2026 and advised motorists to check their vehicle fitness, brakes, and tyres before travelling on mountainous roads.

Officials said the police were fully prepared to provide families with a safe environment meeting international standards during the Eid holidays.