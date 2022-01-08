Murree tragedy: ASI Naved Iqbal’s last message surfaces

ISLAMABAD: Nearly two dozen tourists succumbed to the extreme weather after they were left stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naved Iqbal, his wife, their daughters – Iqra, 10; Dua, 14; Shafaq, 18; son Ahmed, 5, and two nephews aged two and nine years were among the tourists who perished in the heart-wrenching tragedy.

With his car stuck in the middle of the road amid heavy snowfall, the cop kept making calls in an effort to be rescued but no one came to the family’s rescue.

“We have been stuck for the past 18 hours,” he can be heard saying in his last telephonic conversation. “God willing, everything would be fine if the system starts working. We are in great distress,” he said.

Earlier, Divisional Emergency Officer Abdul Rehman confirmed 21 tourists died of cold at the hill station that has been declared a calamity-hit area with the army troops called in to rescue tourists who are still stranded there.

