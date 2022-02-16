Murree Tragedy: LHC calls Commissioner’s report unsatisfactory

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday termed the report of Commissioner Rawalpindi as unsatisfactory while hearing petitions over Murree tragedy, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Secretary Tourism Punjab and A.C. Murree were appeared in the court hearing.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz declared a detailed report unsatisfactory, submitted by Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Ameen Mengal in previous hearing.

The bench demanded a comprehensive report on Murree tragedy in the next hearing of the case on Feb 22.

The bench also directed the district administration for consultation over Murree’s 2013 Master Plan. The petitioner’s counsel Jalil Abbasi submitted the Master Plan in court.

“The court will summon the chief minister and chief secretary, if the report in the next hearing found to be unsatisfactory,” the court said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until February 22.

At least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on Friday Jan 07 night.

An initial investigation report on the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during the snowfall.

Comments