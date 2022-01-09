Murree update: Govt bans entry of tourists for next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced that the routes leading from Islamabad to Murree and Galiyat will remain closed for the next 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in this connection.

According to a notification, the ban on using roads for Murree and Galiyat would continue for further 24 hours.

اسلام آباد کے راستوں سے مری کے سفر پر پابندی میں مزید 24 گھنٹے کی توسیع کر دی گئی۔ کسی بھی غیر ضروری وزیٹر / سیاح کو مری روڈ/ بارہ کہو سے آگے جانے کی اجازت نہیں ہوگی۔ براہ کرم ہدایات پر عمل کیجئے ۔ تکلیف کے لیے معذرت خواہ ہیں — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) January 9, 2022

Earlier in a statement, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the citizens of Murree and adjacent areas would only be allowed to travel on these roads while showing their national identity cards.

Read More: Murree declared calamity hit following death of 19 tourists

He said that any decision to allow tourists to Murree and Galiyat would be made while considering the latest situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on Friday night.

Read More: Murree declared calamity hit following death of 19 tourists

Talking to ARY News, Divisional Emergency Officer Abdul Rehman confirmed 22 tourists died of cold at the hill station that has been declared a calamity-hit area with the army troops called in to rescue tourists who are still stranded there.

The deceased tourists hailed from Karachi, Lahore, Mardan and other cities.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!