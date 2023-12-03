Murtaza Solangi decries political parties over level-playing field demand

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Sunday decried political parties for demanding a level-playing field “in accordance with their whims”, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Aitraz Hai’, the information minister said that every political party has a right to express its views and all of them wished to have a level playing field “in accordance with their whims”.

“Perhaps, they [political parties] want a partial treatment during campaigning,” Murtaza Solangi said. Both the conditions and environment, he said, were conducive for elections and all political parties were actively engaged in political activities.

Responding to a question, he vehemently rejected the notion of any delay in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 2024.

“Holding elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission and the caretaker government will fully assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard,” the minister said.

Solangi further said the caretaker government was fully prepared for holding free, fair and transparent elections in accordance with the schedule issued by the ECP.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded transparent election and ironically it did not want democracy within its own party which was reflected from its own intra-party polls that were marred by controversy.