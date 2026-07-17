KARACHI, July 17: Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab claims that the Sindh government does good work but fails to highlight it properly.

Speaking at an event organized jointly by the Legal Aid Society and the Law Department, Wahab said the Legal Aid Society is not just helping people in Sindh but across the whole of Pakistan. He called the provision of legal support to the Sindh government a major achievement.

He added that even Pakistanis living abroad are using the service for legal advice. He stressed that the city and province need a positive approach for development.

A few days ago, Murtaza Wahab had criticized his opponents, saying those who ruled for 38 years claim they built Karachi, but in reality they fooled its people.

“We fulfill our promises,” he said. “We come from the people, we are still with them, and we will stay with them. The people who took your votes for 38 years didn’t even give you water.”

He said his opponents now hold small rallies in narrow streets and neighborhoods. “Those who can’t even unite themselves, how will they unite the city? Those suffering from internal chaos, how will they bring stability?”

Wahab said his team will make Karachi even better in the coming days.

Earlier, Barrister Murtaza Wahab appeared before the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday representing a private company alleged of petroleum smuggling.

The Custom’s lawyer objected over appearing the Karachi’s Mayor as lawyer arguing that “the mayor could not appear as lawyer in the case”. “There are judgments of higher courts on record over the issue,” Custom’s lawyer said.

“The law that is being referred, if implemented, it will send half of the lawyers to homes,” Justice Nisar Bhanbhro observed.

“Several lawyers with government jobs and businesses appear in courts,” Justice Saleem Jessar remarked.

“Murtaza Wahab has been like my brother, I have only referred the law,” Customs lawyer said. “Tell us which brother you are, Habeel or Qabeel,” Justice Jessar said in a lighter tone.

Customs lawyer pleaded for adding the observation to court order with regard to appearing of an in-service mayor.

“What is being discussed in court, will also appear on the media, I don’t get any salary from the Sindh government as mayor and as an elected representative lawyer run my private practice,” Wahab clarified.

He said the Customs authorities conduct a raid at the godown of a private petroleum company and sealed it. “Customs also arrested two employees from the godown”.

“The private company was charged of petroleum smuggling, the petitioner has documents of the OGRA and other relevant entities, the charges are not of the smuggling but hoarding,” Murtaza Wahab said.

Customs lawyer said that the private firm had more than the allowed stock. He argued that the petroleum being smuggled and sold. “The Customs officials conducted raid on an intelligence report”, he said.

The bench dismissed the case against the private company.