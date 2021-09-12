Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Lyari Football and Volleyball Court

KARACHI: Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Sunday visited Lyari and inaugurated a football and volleyball court in the area, ARY News reported.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated Abdul Ghani Panjguri Football and Volleyball court built near Lyari General Hospital in the area.

“It has been a state of the art football court built in the area,” Wahab said.

The Sindh government promoting sports activities in the province, the administrator further said.

In a social media statement Wahab today announced that Karachi’s Manora Beach Front Promenade, being developed by Sindh government, is almost complete and will soon be opened for public.

In a social media statement Wahab announced that Karachi’s Manora Beach Front Promenade, being developed by Sindh government is almost complete and will soon be opened for public.

Murtaza Wahab announced in August that a promenade (waterfront) being developed at Manora Beach for the benefit of citizens.

He said that the Sindh government and Karachi Development Authority (KDA) will develop a recreational spot at Manora Island.

He said that the Sindh government is going to make Manora Beach a recreational spot and the development work will be completed by the next six months. He detailed that small restaurants will be established where citizens can enjoy their visit to the beach.