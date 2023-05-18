Murtaza Wahab likely to be PPP’s candidate for Karachi Mayor

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has named Murtaza Wahab as its candidate for the post of Karachi Mayor following the conclusion of local government (LG) elections in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah hinted at the name of candidate for the post of city’s mayor.

“Karachi mayor is currently present in the room,” CM Sindh said while talking to journalists along with former city administrator Murtaza Wahab.

However, PPP Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro said that the party has not finalised the names of Mayor or Deputy Mayor. “Consultation on the names of candidates for local government posts is underway”, he said, adding that an official announcement will be made in this regard.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party has completed the consultation on name for post of Mayor. Sources claimed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari finalised the decision after consulting Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Faryal Talpur.

Furthermore, sources claimed that Kashif Shoro will be PPP’s candidate for Hyderabad’s Mayor.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was leading with 98 Union Councils (UCs) seats after it grabbed seven seats out of 11 Union Councils in Karachi during local government (LG) by-polls.

According to the party position released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the results of Karachi’s 240 UCs out of a total of 246 have been finalized, while the results of six UCs have been withheld by the ECP.

Pakistan People’s Party successfully became the largest party by security 98 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami secured 87 seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained third with 43 seats in UCs.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz grabbed 7 seats1, JUI-F won three seats in UCs, TLP and independent candidate emerged victorious in two UCs. ۔