Sindh govt decides to appoint Murtaza Wahab as new Karachi administrator: sources

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to appoint Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab, as the new Karachi administrator, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the PPP leader and Sindh government spokesperson Wahab will be named the new administrator of Karachi on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

The notification of his appointment is likely to be issued next week, sources said.

Murtaza Wahab has been given the task of improving the infrastructure of Karachi. Wahab belongs to Karachi and had contested the 2018 election but lost to a PTI candidate.

PTI opposes decision

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman has expressed reservations over the decision to appoint Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a statement, also condemned the move and asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should intervene in the matter and stop the Murtaza Wahab’s appointment as Karachi administrator.

Last year in December, the Sindh government had appointed Laeeq Ahmed as the new administrator of Karachi, replacing Iftikhar Shallwani.